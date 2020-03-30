KEARNEY — As of Friday, all employees at Kearney Regional Medical Center who are involved in direct patient care are wearing a surgical mask or other personal protective equipment, depending on their type of patient care.
KRMC is increasing its stock of PPE in preparation for COVID-19 patients.
In the past two weeks, KRMC and the Platte Valley Medical Group also have received donations of surgical masks, N95 masks and industrial-produced hand sanitizer from Lowe’s (national donation), Nebraska National Guard Armory, Fastenal, Kappa Ethanol, Kirk Melson Plumbing, Jimmi Ann Anderson and Green Light Contracting.
Homemade surgical masks are not being accepted because they have not been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for direct patient care.
KRMC is asking for donations from any business with a bulk supply of medical equipment such as surgical masks, N95 masks, eye protection, medical grade disposable gloves and scrubs. Dental clinics, tattoo parlors, nail salons, manufacturing companies and construction companies may have excess supplies.
Contact Trish Olson, the hospital’s outreach and community development coordinator, at tolson@kearneyregional.com or 308-455-3881. For more information, visit KearneyRegional.com/COVID19.