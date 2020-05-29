KEARNEY — As of Thursday, Kearney Regional Medical Center had no COVID-19 patients. Although that could change, as of Monday, KRMC will allow one healthy adult visitor per patient.
All visitors must check in at the front desk and will be screened for illness. Visitors must wear a green visitor sticker.
All visitors and patients should wear a surgical or cloth mask. If they do not have one, a mask will be provided.
KRMC’s Respiratory Clinic, where symptomatic people are tested for COVID-19, will remain open through June, and possibly beyond. This keeps the hospital’s adjacent Platte Valley Medical Group clinic safe for patients who come in for scheduled appointments and routine care.
Patients are being encouraged to come in for sports physicals, well-child checks, school immunizations, etc. These types of visits cannot be done via Virtual Health.
Elective surgeries may be scheduled by each patient and his or her physician.
KRMC patients continue to be screened for COVID-19. The staff follows best practices for infection prevention, including wearing the proper personal protective equipment.
According to KRMC officials, the hospital has adequate PPE supplies and bed capacity. On Monday, statewide directive health measures will require hospitals to maintain 15 percent bed capacity, ICU bed capacity and ventilator capacity for COVID-19 patients. This is down from the previous 30 percent.