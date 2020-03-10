KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center is screening all patients in person and over the phone for COVID-19 symptoms. So far, no patient has tested positive, but the hospital currently is treating 57 cases of respiratory issues, including 42 people for strains of influenza.
The hospital is operating at an enhanced operations level. That means it is operating at normal levels but is fully prepared for enhanced or altered operations, said Amanda Polacek, marketing coordinator, on Monday.
Patients who go to KRMC and its adjoining Platte Valley Medical Group with a respiratory illness are being treated with so-called “droplet precautions” to protect the safety of other patients and staff. This means:
- Ambulatory patients must wear a procedure mask when entering the building and throughout the visit unless a health care professional instructs them to remove it.
- Hospital patients must wear a protective mask when outside of their patient room (i.e., transport to a different department).
- Staff will wear a procedure mask for all patient interaction.
While most masks don’t protect against the virus, masks do prevent people from spreading germs and the virus when they cough or sneeze, said the hospital’s Infection Prevention Manager Josette McConville. Droplets from coughs and sneezes can be transmitted up to six feet away, she added.
KRMC has set up a “negative pressure room” in the Emergency Department for suspected patients who could have COVID-19. It is isolated from other rooms.
Once diagnosed, patients are sent home to recover unless further care is needed at the hospital.
The hospital also is planning for future outbreaks of the disease. Leadership teams are meeting regularly to evaluate operational policies and procedures, with an eye on supply chain and staffing. Education of staff is ongoing, including a weekly webinar on the virus hosted by McConville.
People who become ill should call their primary care provider, Polacek said. Physicians may order COVID-19 tests at their discretion, but the test must be approved by the Two Rivers Public Health Department and sent to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory. Turn-around time on tests is currently 30 hours.
There is no vaccine for COVID-19 at this time. Flu shots received earlier this winter are not effective against COVID-19, she added.