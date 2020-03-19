KEARNEY — As the COVID-19 threat continues, Kearney Regional Medical Center has enhanced its safety operations and enacted precautionary measures in response to all local, state and federal recommendations.
It advises all sick people to call before visiting KRMC: 308-455-3600 or Platte Valley Medical Center: 308-865-2263. Anyone who suspects that he or she is infected with COVID-19 should take the assessment on the KRMC website — kearneyregional.com.
The hospital is doing the following:
Patient Safety
- Screening all patients for COVID-19 symptoms, including people with scheduled appointments, elective procedures and emergency visits.
- Temporarily restricting some visitors, including children.
- Enhancing cleaning and disinfecting policies to meet or exceed CDC recommendations.
- Limiting employee travel and enacting remote-work policies for non-essential personnel.
- Canceling all community classes/education events until further notice.
- Working with local EMS to follow proper emergency screening protocols and admissions processes.
- Discharging all ER patients who do not need to be hospitalized.
Staff safety
- Keeping staff informed through regular departmental and all-staff education, including a weekly presentation by our infection prevention coordinator and regular updates with our medical director.
-Limiting staff, such as dietary aides and EVS workers, from rooms of patients with existing respiratory problems.
- Giving proper personal protective equipment (including N-95 masks, gloves, etc.) to staff in high-exposure areas.
- Helping coordinate resources for health care workers, including day care, pet care, etc.
The hospital is preparing for community triage scenarios and evaluating various care delivery models. It is following CDC guidelines for testing protocols, and evaluating other options to receive more testing supplies and increase test turnaround time.
For more information, visit kearneyregional.com.