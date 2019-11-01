KEARNEY — Two Kearney roommates are both serving jail sentences for their roles in selling marijuana and concentrated cannabis last year out of an east Kearney house.
Kayla Mitchem, 20, is serving 30 days in jail as part of her four-year probationary sentence for felony distribution of concentrated cannabis. Her former roommate, Josh Ross, 21, is serving six months in jail as part of his five-year probationary sentence for felony distribution of marijuana, concentrated cannabis and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
The duo were sentenced in October in Buffalo County District Court. Three of Mitchem and Ross’ roommates already have been sentenced for their roles in the case.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Under the standard conditions of her probation Mitchem must complete classes in peer relationships, building social networks, crime/victim empathy, leisure and recreation, a women’s group and take part in a staying sober support group.
While on probation Ross must attend the 12-step Recovery Program once a week, complete an aftercare program, and complete classes in responsible decisions, peer relationships, social values, pre-treatment and a relapse group.
On March 23, 2018, court records say police served a search warrant at a house in the 1400 block of East 42nd Street where Mitchem, Ross, Megan Rodehorst, 20, Elijah Cortez Thompson, 20, and Dakota Welsh, 21, all lived. Seized were several plastic bags containing more than two pounds of marijuana, including a cardboard box containing several individually wrapped THC concentrate packages, more than $10,000 in cash, a digital scale, an AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle and assorted drug paraphernalia.
The items were seized by the Kearney Police Department from the house.
- Welsh was convicted of felony distribution of marijuana, felony distribution of concentrated cannabis and possession of a deadly weapon, an AK-47, during the commission of a felony in the incident. He served six months in jail and was placed on five years probation.
- Rodehorst was placed on four years probation for felony distribution of marijuana and distribution of concentrated cannabis. She served a 30-day jail sentence.
- Cortez Thompson was placed on five years probation for felony distribution of marijuana, felony distribution of concentrated cannabis and felony possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He is serving a 90-day jail sentence.
@HubChic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.