KEARNEY — The city of Kearney again will offer four Christmas tree drop-off sites. The sites will be open through Jan. 15 for the disposal of live Christmas trees.
Tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, decorations and all other foreign materials, including the plastic bag, should be removed from the tree. The following sites will be used:
- Apollo Park at Seventh Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets;
- Centennial Park at 11th Street and Seventh Avenue;
- Harvey Park at 42nd Street and Avenue N;
- Nina Hammer Park at 13th Street and Avenue K.
