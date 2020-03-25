Update: 3:50 PM
KEARNEY — A spokesperson for Eaton Corp. said today it is difficult to predict when the plant in Kearney will recall its workforce.
“Given the dynamic nature of the situation, we’re not able to speculate at this time” when production at the precision valve and gear manufacturing plant will resume, said Cara Klaer, senior manager of communications for Eaton Corp.’s Vehicle Division.
She said Eaton management met with Kearney employees on March 20 to explain the decision to temporarily suspend production in Kearney along with some other plants to ensure the plant environments are safe from coronavirus.
The decision was “in line with customer demand,” and affected plants in Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina and Mexico, Klaer said. “We are closely monitoring the national and international health care directives.”
Health benefits will continue for affected employees during the stoppage, and they have the option to collect vacation pay.
“Eaton’s focus is on keeping employees and customers safe,” said Klaer, and Eaton is working with customers and suppliers to minimize the effects of the shutdown.
KEARNEY — The Eaton Corp. plant in Kearney is quiet for now.
Few details were available from the company, but the plant will be closed for a week and employees are not reporting to work.
At last count, about 500 people were employed at the manufacturing plant on U.S. Highway 30 in east Kearney.
The factory manufactures precision valves and gears for automobiles and other uses, and celebrated its 50th anniversary in Kearney in 2019.
The plant closure has caused concern among Kearney leaders, including Mayor Stan Clouse.
“We’re guarded because Eaton is a major employer. We hope the management and the employees are able to work through this.”
Local management at the Eaton facility referred questions to corporate headquarters in Cleveland, but there was no response to a request for information before the Hub went to press today.
The temporary closing of the Kearney plant comes as three major automakers — Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler — announced they would stop production for about two weeks in face of the coronavirus outbreak. The automakers reportedly agreed to deep clean their factories.
On an average day, the Kearney team produces 300,000 valves and 30,000 gears.
One of Kearney’s largest employers, Eaton is active in the community.
In the past two years the Eaton team has won several awards. In 2018, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce named Eaton its Outstanding Business of the Year. The Kearney plant was one of only two Eaton facilities globally that won the corporation’s Stover Award in 2018, which recognizes outstanding volunteerism.
The Kearney plant also received the 2019 Kearney Hub Freedom Award for its community involvement.
The plant has been a part of Eaton Corp. since 1969. The plant encompasses 314,000 square feet and paid $481,000 in local property taxes in 2018, according to its Stover Award nomination. The nomination also reported the factory at 4200 U.S. Highway 30 had an annual payroll of $35.3 million.
