KEARNEY — This city had to wait more than 43 hours for its first birth of 2020, but little Margo Reinke actually was seven days early.
Margo, the daughter of Tanner and Morgan Reinke, arrived at 7:40 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 2) at Kearney Regional Medical Center weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. She was delivered by obstetrician Dr. Gina Torpin.
Friday morning, tiny Margo, wearing a sleeper the color of a raspberry gumdrop, dozed contentedly in her mother’s arms. A multi-colored bow sat on her head. “We didn’t go to sleep until 3 a.m. this morning,” Morgan said.
Margo wasn’t due until Jan. 9, but her mother was having pain in her hips and legs, so Torpin decided to induce labor after 39 weeks. The couple, who live in Kearney, arrived at the hospital at 6:30 a.m. Labor began slowly, but by mid-afternoon, it began to speed up.
“We did it all naturally, with no pain medication,” Morgan said. “It was OK until the last hour. I got up and moved around, and then it got more intense. Finally, I said, here we go.”
Her husband said, “I was just watching Margo and making sure she was OK.”
Twenty minutes after Torpin arrived, Margo made her way into the world.
Margo is the couple’s first child. Morgan has two children from a previous marriage, Mason, 9, and Brylie, 7, who can’t wait to see their baby sister. The Reinkes expected to take little Margo home Friday evening.
Margo is the first grandchild for Tanner’s parents, Jeff and Twilla Reinke, owners of Reinke Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Inc. Twilla spent part of the day at the hospital with the couple as Morgan’s labor progressed. After hearing that her granddaughter had been born, “my mom was crying,” Tanner said. He works in the family business at 4120 Airport Road.
Morgan is a morning supervisor at UPS. Her parents will arrive from Lincoln this weekend.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, no baby had yet been born in the new year at CHI Health Good Samaritan, according to Anissa Paitz, public relations strategist.
