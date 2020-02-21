KEARNEY — The Kohl’s department store at Hilltop Mall will be open in a few weeks.
This week, the store posted on its main entry that it is planning to open March 22. That date coincides with the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer’s earlier announcement that the business would open sometime in March.
Racks for merchandise, along with other fixtures, can be seen inside the store, which encompasses about one-third of the space in the former Herberger’s on the south end of the mall at 4915 Second Ave.
A Kohl’s spokesperson said earlier this year that the Kearney store would be hiring approximately five full-time and 40 part-time positions.
Kohl’s will occupy 47,446 square feet of the space that Herberger’s once filled. Herberger’s closed in August 2018 following the bankruptcy of its parent company, BonTon.
The owner of the Herberger’s property, Michael Perkins Properties of Omaha, has subdivided the Herberger’s space to accommodate other businesses. They include Planet Fitness, Kearney Dance Works and Dollar Tree, which confirmed last week it would occupy the northwest corner of the former Herberger’s space. The Dollar Tree entrance is under construction.
According to recent online posts, Kohl’s was looking to fill a number of positions, including store manager, part-time retail sales associates, customer service and cashiers and a stockroom operations associate.