KEARNEY — Sunrise Middle School band teacher Paloma Mena-Werth calls the ukulele “the most approachable instrument on the planet.”
“It’s simple enough that there is a sense of instant gratification in the learning process,” Mena-Werth said.
Having hosted the Sunrise Uke Club for the past five years, she sees students quickly grasp how to play the tiny, four-string guitar. Plus, for middle schoolers, “The ukulele is just quirky enough to be cool!”
However, along with every other club, extracurricular activity and in-person class session, the Sunrise Uke Club was canceled this spring, as was Mena-Werth’s Beginning Uke Class for the Senior College of Central Nebraska.
Right after the school cancellation was announced, the music teacher said she began “racking her brain” for a way to continue the Uke Club and the seniors class. So, she combined the two groups on Zoom.
“Playing an instrument is such a great pastime for people that are suddenly finding themselves spending more time at home,” she described. “It made perfect sense to bring these ukulele groups I was working with together. Because I was inviting such a wide range of people into the group, it seemed natural to open it to the community as well!”
Now, anyone who wants to learn the instrument can tune in to her classes 4 p.m. Thursdays on Zoom, at bit.ly/KPSukulele.
About 25 people have attended the first two class meetings. Some of the people interacting with the class’s Facebook page, Kearney’s Virtual Ukulele Club, are even from other states. Because the online format combined the middle school and Senior College groups, the participants also span a range of ages.
Mena-Werth teaches as the students learn and play the songs at the same time, with their microphones muted.
While this method allows everyone’s computers not to release an island-inspired cacophony from their speakers, Mena-Werth said the online class lacks the “powerful feeling of playing as part of a group.”
For that reason, she started reaching out to seek out some famous ukulele players to see if they would participate in the class.
Success came easily.
Mena-Werth said the ukulele community is “so accepting and encouraging.”
“I reached out to some of the biggest names in the ukulele world through various social media platforms and was absolutely mind-blown by how excited they were to be a part of a little ukulele club in the middle of Nebraska!” she said.
On Thursday, the club will host its first guest artist, James Hill. A Canadian musician, Hill runs the James Hill Ukulele Initiative with sites in Canada, England, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.
Even those who don’t want to learn the instrument will enjoy tuning in to Hill’s concert. Mena-Werth said: “He’ll spend most of the time performing and answering questions, and might even end with a strum-along!”
On April 30, the club will host another famous ukulele player, Andrew Molina from Hawaii. Mena-Werth said he is one of the youngest ukulele virtuosos on the scene right now.
ESU 10 is powering the Zoom meetings so that as many people who want to attend may log in.
While the music of the ukulele is carefree and light, the players are the real joy, according to Mena-Werth. In a time filled with uncertainty, “Community is what the world needs right now,” she said.
“With the responsibility of physically distancing ourselves for the safety of our families and friends, finding new ways to connect with other humans is the best thing we can do for ourselves,” the teacher explained. “Music has always been a powerful tool for bringing people together. This virtual ukulele club is filling a void for me, and hopefully for some of its members as well.”