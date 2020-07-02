LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education hosted a ceremony Tuesday at the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2020 who achieved a 36 on the ACT or a 1600 on the SAT, including two students from Kearney.
Benjamin Soria and Tyler Wong, both of Kearney, earned top scores on their college entrance exams.
“Achieving a top score on the ACT or SAT is extremely hard to do,” said Ricketts. “In Nebraska, 44 graduates in the class of 2020 have accomplished this remarkable feat. Their top scores reflect years of hard work and academic discipline, as well as the contributions of their teachers and parents.”
The same number of graduating seniors, 44, met the high marks last year. The class of 2018 had 22 Nebraskan students who were honored.