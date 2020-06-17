KEARNEY — Swimming pools at Harmon and Centennial parks are scheduled to open Monday.
The pools will be open for public swimming 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Cost for each session is $3 per person, and free for children ages 5 and younger with paying adult.
Based on the most recent directed health measures from Gov. Pete Ricketts, the capacity limits are 450 people at Harmon and 225 people at Centennial.
Staff will sanitize the facility between each session. Additionally, there will be a special session at Harmon Pool, Monday through Friday, specifically for parents with kids age 5 and younger, seniors ages 60 and older, people with special needs accompanied by a guardian ages 14 or older, lap swimmers and water walkers.
Cost for this session is $2 per person, and free for children ages 5 and younger. Lap swimming and water walking is available at Harmon Pool from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for $2. An aqua fitness class is available at Centennial Pool 5:45-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for $4. Punch cards are available to purchase, but season passes will not be available this year.
Other special instructions and information include:
- While waiting in line to enter the pool, patrons are asked to stand 6 feet apart on the marks provided. Please be respectful and courteous of others.
- Kids, ages 6 and younger, must be accompanied by a responsible individual age 14 or older.
- Bathhouse clothing bags will not be available, so patrons are encouraged to not bring valuables to the pool.
- In an effort to limit the number of people in changing rooms, patrons should come dressed in their swimsuit and then shower in the suit prior to entering the pool.
- Drinking fountains will be shut down, but the vending machines will be available.
- Patrons are encouraged to maintain 6 feet of social distance between groups of eight or less while in the pool or on the deck.
Additional instructions and information can be found on the City of Kearney website.