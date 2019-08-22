KEARNEY — Kearney Tackles Cancer is again selling T-shirts to support local cancer patients.
The shirts — blue and green short-sleeve and long-sleeve styles, screenprinted with 2019 KTC and a cancer awareness ribbon — can be ordered online before Aug. 30 at kearneytacklescancer.com.
The public is encouraged to wear KTC apparel to home football games Oct. 11 at Kearney High School and Oct. 18 at Kearney Catholic High School.
The 2019 KTC funds will pay for medications, food, gas and other expenses incurred by cancer patients being treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan Cancer Center.
KTC is a youth-led group of students from KHS and KCHS, and adult sponsors from Kearney Public Schools and Good Samaritan Cancer Center. In the past 11 years, it has raised more than $400,000. For more information. contact Dana Welsh at 308-865-7886 or 308-440-9711.