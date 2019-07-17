KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is soliciting applications for the Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.
The program assists building owners and developers who wish to reinvest in their properties and the downtown business district. There is a possibility of multiple funded projects this year. A 50 percent cash match is required.
The Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings. Property owners may request funds to address various improvements, including, but not limited to, HVAC, fire sprinklers, electrical upgrades, facade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.
Business operators with questions about guidelines or the application process can contact Eric Hellriegel, assistant city manager, at 308-233-3222.
Applications are available online at www.cityofkearney.org and can be found under Helpful Links at the bottom of the home page or can be picked up at City Hall. Applications must be returned by 4 p.m. Aug. 22 to Eric Hellriegel, Re: Downtown Rehabilitation Grant, 18 E. 22nd St., P.O. Box 1180, Kearney, NE 68848.