KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has died following a car-pedestrian crash Wednesday night in Kearney.
At 9:25 p.m. Jessica Eidem and her husband Nate, both 41, were walking west on the north sidewalk in the 900 block of West 35th Street near Horizon Middle School when they were struck from behind by a 2000 Buick Park Avenue that had been driving west on the street, said a Kearney Police Department accident report.
Jessica was a seventh grade science teacher at Horizon.
The car, which was driven by a 16-year-old Kearney girl, left the roadway, according to the accident report, drove up on the curb and struck the Eidems. They were both transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where Nate Eidem is listed in fair condition.
The driver was not transported from the scene.
Jessica Eidem was listed in critical condition Thursday, but died today. An autopsy has been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.
The driver was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, the accident report indicated, and neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected of being involved.
The case remains under investigation by the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Nebraska State Patrol and the county attorney’s office.
