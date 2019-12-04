KEARNEY — Accused of selling pills and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer has a Kearney woman facing felony drug distribution charges.
Nicole J. Rhodes, 30, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with distribution of methamphetamine, morphine sulfate and amphetamine, and prohibited acts, all felonies, on Nov. 27 in Kearney.
Rhodes, also known in court records as Nicole Sesna, was arrested Nov. 27 after allegedly selling the suspected drugs to an undercover police officer in the 2500 block of Third Avenue in Kearney.
Court records outline the case against her:
On Nov. 27, the undercover officer arranged a purchase of meth, morphine sulfate pills and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine pills from Rhodes.
Around 8:20 p.m. Rhodes arrived in the 2500 block of Third Avenue where she got into the undercover officer’s vehicle and allegedly provided him with a prescription pill bottle containing three small clear plastic bags of the suspected drugs.
One bag contained 0.59 grams of suspected meth, a second bag containing 18 pills believed to be morphine sulfate, and a third bag that had 22 pills believed to be amphetamine/dextroamphetamine.
The undercover officer gave Rhodes $420 in cash for the drugs, records indicate. She exited the vehicle, got into her vehicle and left the area. However, she was stopped a short time later by Kearney Police Department officers who were participating in the operation. Police found $420 in her possession, and she was arrested.
The suspected drugs were sent to the Nebraska Crime Lab for positive identification.
Late this morning, Rhodes remains remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $20,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court in January.
