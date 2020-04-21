KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is accused of pointing a handgun at four people that started a standoff with police Friday in Kearney.
Pamela J. Scheuffele, 61, is charged in Buffalo County Court with four counts of felony terroristic threats and obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, in the incident.
Court records outline the charges against her:
At 2:50 p.m. Friday the Kearney Police Department received a report of a woman with a gun inside Emerson Place Apartments at 600 E. 23rd St. Four witnesses told police they were standing in the second-floor lobby area near the washing machines when Scheuffele came out of her apartment and threatened to kill anyone who came near her, records indicate. Scheuffele allegedly pointed at handgun at them, then held the gun to her head.
Scheuffele returned to her apartment and refused to come out for responding officers. During the standoff, police negotiated with her to throw the weapon out of a window.
The gun was determined to be a BB gun, although it resembled a .357 revolver, records indicate. Using “less lethal chemical munitions” members of the Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) team entered the apartment and took Scheuffele into custody.
She was transported to a Kearney hospital where she was medically cleared and taken to the Buffalo County Jail. Scheuffele is being held at on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in June.
