KEARNEY — A Kearney woman must serve six months in jail for misdemeanor child abuse for endangering juveniles when she had marijuana in their presence when police served a search warrant at her house in January.
Heather Love, 37, also was placed on five years probation for felony distribution of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was arrested in January after police served a search warrant on her former house at 606 W. Ninth St. after officials at a Kearney school found a bomb threat in her son’s school locker.
Under the standard conditions of her probation Love must complete outpatient counseling, attend a 12-step recovery program twice a week, complete classes in peer relationships, social values, crime/victim empathy, employment services, a women’s group, cognitive group therapy, dialectic behavioral therapy, and complete the Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision program.
Around 8 a.m. Jan. 10 officials at Horizon Middle School reported a bomb threat to Kearney police. A notebook was located in a student’s locker that contained what appeared to be threatening information, and police obtained a search warrant for the teen’s house.
Court records say that once police were inside the house, where Love also resided, an officer saw several individuals running from one end of the basement to the other. After being directed by police Love and three juvenile males came upstairs.
There was an odor of freshly burned marijuana in the air, reports show.
Police searched the house, and according to records, seized items including:
- A small container of THC wax, found between two couch cushions in the living room. Wax is a highly potent, thick oily form of cannabis concentrate that resembles honey;
- Various smoking pipes and bongs throughout the basement and in plain view;
- Marijuana that appeared to be in the process of being smoked;
- Marijuana pipes seized from a room that appeared to be primarily for playing video games;
- A sandwich bag containing marijuana in a basement closet next to a Taurus .25-caliber handgun and a digital scale with alleged drug residue;
- Three large sandwich bags of marijuana, a plastic container of marijuana and five packages of marijuana concentrate found inside a bedroom dresser believed to belong to Love.
Records say the marijuana and marijuana wax were in open places where any of the children would have access to them. Love was arrested and later posted bond.
The 13-year-old initially was held at Boys Town in Grand Island and was charged in Buffalo County Juvenile Court with a felony terroristic threat. Court records show in June that the charge was reduced to disturbing the peace, and the teen was placed on five years probation under specific conditions, including that he write an apology letter, complete counseling and wear an electronic monitor.
