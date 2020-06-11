ALMA — The fifth suspect in a Harlan County armed robbery was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.
According to court records, Rylie Bryson, 20, of Kearney was sentenced by Harlan County District Court Judge Terri Harder at the Harlan County Courthouse in Alma for attempted burglary. Bryson will receive 163 days credit on her prison sentence at the Nebraska Department of Corrections for already serving those days in county jail. Upon her release from prison, Bryson will have 12 months of post-release suspension.
Bryson, along with Davontay Wilcox, 26; Brock Teel, 30; Damecius Grigsby 24; and Jake George, 23, were accused of robbing an elderly couple at gunpoint as they laid in their bed at 7:30 a.m. March 11, 2019.
The suspects forced their way into the couple’s house along Highway 136 between Oxford and Orleans, and they confronted the couple. One warning shot from a .22-caliber rifle was fired at the couple, said Chris Becker, Harlan County sheriff in a March 2019 interview with the Hub. No injuries were reported.
The suspects took approximately $1,000 in cash and collectible coins, Becker said. One of the victim’s cellphones also was stolen, but it was recovered later in Alma.
In January, George of Lincoln was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison for felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief. George also was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance to be served at the same with his Harlan County prison sentence. He started his prison sentence on Jan. 14.
George also is awaiting a hearing in Buffalo County District Court for allegedly selling ecstasy, marijuana and concentrated cannabis within 1,000 feet of Zion Lutheran School, 2421 Ave. C., in Kearney. He pleaded not guilty to the three felony drug charges in December.
In February, Wilcox and Teel, both of Kearney, were sentenced to six to eight years in prison for felony burglary. Wilcox received 166 days credit and Teel received 332 days credit for time already served in county jail.
Wilcox also was sentenced in February to one year in prison for attempted escape - failure to return to be served consecutively with his burglary sentence. He was given 68 days credit for time already served.
In March, Wilcox filed an appeal with the Nebraska Court of Appeals that his sentences for felony burglary and attempted escape were excessive. His case is pending.
Grigsby of Kearney was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison in January for felony robbery, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of up to $500 and misdemeanor criminal mischief.