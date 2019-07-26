KEARNEY — A Kearney woman faces prison time for selling marijuana in the Kearney area following a bomb threat investigation at Horizon Middle School in January.
Heather Love, 36, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court to felony distribution of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was arrested in January after police served a search warrant on her former house at 606 W. Ninth St. after officials at the Kearney school found a bomb threat in a school locker.
In exchange for her pleas, six other charges were dismissed.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge Ryan Carson accepted her plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment history and a substance abuse evaluation — help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be in September.
Around 8 a.m. Jan. 10 officials at Horizon Middle School reported a bomb threat to police. A notebook was located in a student’s locker that contained what appeared to be threatening information, and police obtained a search warrant for the teen’s house.
Court records say that once police were inside the house, an officer saw several individuals running from one end of the basement to the other. After being directed by police Love and three juvenile males came upstairs.
There was an odor of freshly burned marijuana in the air, reports show.
Police searched the house, and according to records, seized items including:
- A small container of THC wax found in between two couch cushions in the living room. Wax is a highly potent, thick oily substance form of cannabis concentrate that resembles honey;
- Various smoking pipes and bongs throughout the basement and in plain view;
- Marijuana that appeared to be in the process of being smoked;
- Marijuana pipes seized from a room that appeared to be primarily for playing video games;
- A sandwich bag containing marijuana in a basement closet next to a Taurus .25-caliber handgun and a digital scale with alleged drug residue;
- Inside a bedroom dresser believed to belong to Love police seized three large sandwich bags of marijuana, a plastic container of marijuana and five packages of marijuana concentrate.
Records say the marijuana and marijuana wax were in open places where any of the children would have access to them. Love was arrested and later posted bond.
The 13-year-old initially was held at Boys Town in Grand Island and was charged in Buffalo County Juvenile Court with felony terroristic threat. Court records show in June that the charge was reduced to disturbing the peace, and the teen was placed on five years probation under specific conditions, including that he write an apology letter, complete counseling and wear an electronic monitor.