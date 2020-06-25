KEARNEY — Felony drug distribution charges against a Kearney woman have been amended in exchange for her plea.
Katherina L. Dydel, 48, pleaded no contest last week in Buffalo County District Court to felony distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 24 in Kearney. In exchange for her plea the charge was amended from distribution within 1,000 feet of a playground, and the dismissal of two additional charges of felony distribution within 1,000 feet of a playground.
Court records show Dydel lives at Centennial Park Apartments, 1000 Fourth Ave., near Centennial Park in south Kearney.
Judge John Marsh accepted her pleas and ordered the state probation department to do a presentence investigation, including a substance abuse evaluation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment history and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be in August.
In January, Kearney area law enforcement served a search warrant on Dydel’s apartment near Centennial Park where she and Christopher Hines, 43, also of Kearney, were located. Law enforcement found two small bags containing a rocky crystal-like substance, a small bag that contained nine pills, a black stiletto-style knife, 14 grams (one-half ounce) of suspected meth, and more than one ounce of suspected marijuana in various containers.
Also located were assorted smoking devices for marijuana and meth, and two digital scales. The suspected drugs were sent to the Nebraska Crime Lab for positive testing.
Hines originally was charged with felony distribution of meth, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, felony possession of hydrocodone, and possession of marijuana over one ounce but less than one pound and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. However, the charges were later amended to felony possession of meth.
His case is pending in district court.