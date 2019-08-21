KEARNEY — The Peter Kiewit Foundation has approved a $500,000 grant to support the Kearney Family YMCA’s Healthier Tomorrows capital campaign, Kearney YMCA Executive Director Denny Placzek announced.
The $7.8 million campaign is designed to strengthen families, develop the potential in children of all ages, keep seniors connected and active, partner with like-minded organizations, and teach people how to better care for themselves and their community.
The campaign stands at $2.85 million. Campaign co-chairs are Dave Chally and Karen Rhoads.
As part of Healthier Tomorrows, the YMCA will build a 27,000-square-foot addition to include a wellness/fitness center, group exercise studios, a community meeting room, a learning kitchen and a welcome center. The YMCA also will renovate the youth and adult super gym, the relaxation/reflection studio, educational classrooms and update locker rooms.
“Peter Kiewit Foundation is excited to join the Kearney Family YMCA and its many stakeholders to support the renovation and expansion project,” said Paul W. Ternes, senior program officer with Kiewit. “The Kearney YMCA serves residents of all ages and continues to look for new ways to meet community needs. While the current facility has been well-maintained, even the best-kept buildings require significant updates. We are glad to see Kearney YMCA leadership look at this as an opportunity to not only update amenities but, more importantly, create a building designed to meet community needs well into the future.”
Placzek said, “The Peter Kiewit Foundation is a valued partner. Thanks to the generous support of the Peter Kiewit Foundation, we will be better able to strengthen families, develop the potential in children, and keep seniors connected and active for future generations.”
For more information or to donate, call the YMCA at 308-237-9622.