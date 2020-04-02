KEARNEY — A staff member at Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Thursday night, the individual contacted the facility and made administrators aware of his symptoms, and has not returned to work. The release did not indicate when the staff member contacted the facility or when he first started having symptoms.
However, the staff member has been off work for five days and will not return until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional.
The release says DHHS is being proactive in its efforts to deal with the pandemic. The release was unclear what the role of the staff member is at YRTC or if he is in direct contact with the teens.
“Each of our youth and adult care facilities developed a pandemic plan that outlines preparations and actions the facility will take to detect and contain COVID-19, while maintaining operations and meeting the basic needs of the facility,” the release said.
Messages left Thursday night with DHHS spokespeople weren’t returned.
The news release says DHHS’ plan includes spaces identified for potential quarantine or isolation areas for residents as needed.
The facility staff began to log daily temperature checks for all staff on March 19, and residents were logged daily beginning March 25. Visitors were monitored as well from March 14 to March 23, when physical visitation was suspended until further notice and virtual visitations commenced.
All staff members are checked before entering the facility and not allowed to work if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, said the release.
Physical preparations to mitigate or reduce potential spread of COVID-19 began in mid-February, and included deep cleaning and posting signage as reminders to practice good hygiene. All 24-hour facility staff received a letter on March 20, explaining how the facility would manage a potential exposure and what was occurring to reduce the chances for exposure as a follow-up to a number of communications in the preceding weeks.
“We have continued to assess the needs of our YRTCs and other 24-hour facilities in anticipation of possible community spread of COVID-19,” said Dannette Smith, CEO of DHHS in the release. “We did not take suspending physical visitation lightly, but we know that we must protect our youth in our care. I am pleased that proactive measures were in place and that the daily temperature log was recorded, as it has helped our epidemiological team to conduct a swift and thorough investigation.
“I wish for a speedy recovery of our teammate.”
DHHS is working closely with the local county health department to determine next steps for screening staff and the residents at the program.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department district, which includes eight cases in Buffalo, one in Kearney, one in Gosper and one in Dawson.
One death has been reported so far, a Buffalo County man in his 90s who passed away Tuesday.
No cases have been reported in Franklin, Harlan and Phelps counties. They also are part of the Two Rivers district.
DHHS has a statewide COVID-19 information line - 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.