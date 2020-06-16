KEARNEY — Kearney resident John Beach, a Catholic military veteran, enjoys rebuilding things.
So when he found an opportunity to use some of his rebuilt sewing machines for a good cause, he didn’t hesitate, despite not knowing how to use any of them.
“I’ve never sewn a stitch before I made these masks,” he said. “I taught myself how to thread the bobbins and thread the machine.”
Initially, he said he got the machines to make blankets for guitar cases and guitars he has rebuilt. But when he heard about the need for masks to help protect people from the coronavirus, COVID-19, he changed gears.
As a disabled veteran on a limited budget, he received the fabric, pattern and thread as a donation. Material Girl, a fabric and quilt store in Grand Island, has the mask pattern and is offering the fabric at a discount for others interested in sewing the masks.
Beach said he found each of the machines in a state of disrepair. The first was a commercial Singer sewing machine from the 1920s. The machine had been thrown away with all the wires cut off.
He rewired the machine and the foot pedal and then found a cabinet for it. He found the second machine, a 2004 Brother, at a garage sale for $5, that was “hardly ever used,” he said.
He bought the third machine at Goodwill for $15. He later learned that it was a model from before 1900, before sewing machines had serial numbers.
“It’s 30 years older than the Singer (commercial machine),” he said. “It’s a museum piece. It’s in immaculate shape.”
Once he received the pattern and fabric, he set to work cutting and ironing the interfacing and making the ties for the masks. Each mask has a pocket inside for a filter and the masks can be washed and sterilized for repeat use.
Beach said he was frustrated when he heard there was a shortage of masks and that FEMA couldn’t get enough to distribute to those in need. So even despite his physical disabilities from serving in the military, he decided this was a way he could give back to the community and the people who are helping to take care of him now.
“I think God’s on my journey with me,” he said. “This is better for my health and my emotional health than medicine. I can still serve my country and my community. I’m not giving up.”
Beach said he had enough supplies to make 15-18 masks, which he donated to Regenirex, Advanced Pain Solutions in Kearney.
“We were so very appreciative,” said Lora Littrell, administrative assistant at Regenirex. “We had just been discussing as a staff, options for supplying ourselves with masks as well as to our patients given the shortage. It was such a blessing.”
She said they were even more surprised when they learned Beach had never sewn before and taught himself.
“I was impressed at how well they were constructed and the attention to detail he put into them,” she said. “I guarantee that my first attempt at sewing did not look that good.”
Littrell said having a patient to, not only think about them but, actually do something for them was “wonderful.”
“We feel very blessed,” she said. “We care a lot about our patients so to have one of them reach out and care for us is just so sweet.”
Beach also made two dozen masks for the Kearney Police Department, said Officer Rob Taillon, and he plans to make another two dozen for the jail and paramedics.
“I thought that was pretty cool,” said Taillon, who first met Beach while delivering Hot Meals USA. He said Beach asked, if he made some masks, if the officers would wear them. If not, he said, we would find people who did need them.
Taillon said he has learned a lot about Beach since the pandemic began, including the fact that he served in the military for 32 years.
“He definitely has a heart for service and I think he just wanted to come up with a way to help with all of this,” he said.
Taillon said he has enjoyed getting to know Beach and the two have made a pact of sorts to get together after the pandemic is over. Despite his disabilities, he said Beach has never seemed bitter.
“You can’t let medical problems let you feel sorry for yourself,” Beach said. “Each day is a blessing. Each day you can do something for your fellow people and learn to stay close to Jesus.”
Beach said making the masks is the best spiritual help he can have right now and he encourages others to share with humanity in a positive way.
“If Jesus could give his life on the cross,” he said, “we can give a small portion of our life to helping others.”