KEARNEY — When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered their daily routines several weeks ago, Kevin and Vicki Holloway found it oppressive, inconvenient and annoying.
Not anymore. As they’ve learned to work in new ways, they have found hidden peace.
The Holloways left Kearney in July 2018 to become missionaries with Global Frontier Missions based in Clarkston, Ga., an Atlanta suburb. After 20 weeks of training, they chose to work in Clarkston with refugees who are new arrivals in the U.S.
Their five-bedroom house in Kearney is a wisp of memory now. Today they’re squeezed into a one-bedroom apartment with a few bugs and rats in Clarkston. “If I said it was easy, I’d be lying,” Kevin said.
But they have no regrets. It’s a life the couple freely chose after Kevin’s 23 years as the youth pastor at First Baptist Church.
“Most people come to the mission school looking to go out of the country, but ultimately God put it in our hearts that we had a place here to help teach people what we’ve learned about God’s heart for the nations,” Kevin said.
Right now, their door-to-door ministries are suspended, but not their gratitude. “We are passionate about bringing hope, joy and peace into the refugees’ lives. That’s really what this work is about, bringing the gospel of Jesus to the nations,” he said.
‘A relief worker’
They describe their work as “pastoral care for missionaries,” referring to the students — all adults — who are in missionary training. Kevin works as “a mixture of being a pastor, a relief worker and disaster response worker.” Vicki contacts students who are due to arrive and answers questions and more.
Clarkston is home to refugees from more than 60 countries who have been displaced because of war, disaster, persecution, oppression or ethnic cleansing. The U.S. has invited them to settle here. All have spent from two to 20 years in refugee camps before arriving.
Partly because of Atlanta’s airport — the largest in the world — Clarkston has become a mecca for refugees. It has 38 apartment complexes and jobs nearby for refugees. Its main streets are international delights. “They have a Somali plaza, an Ethiopian market, a Katmandu restaurant, a Nepali market — everywhere you turn, a new ethnic business,” Kevin said.
For the Holloways, both rural Kansas natives, Clarkston was “total culture shock.” Kevin said, “We’re living in a big city for the first time. We walk out of our apartment and we can talk to Syrians, Afghans, Nepalis, Burmese, Ethiopians.”
But with language barriers, communication can be difficult. The Holloways do not earn a salary. They depend on gifts from individuals, churches and beyond.
Inspired people
They have respect and admiration for the refugees. “Life is hard for them. It’s expensive here,” Vicki said.
“They have to find ways to support themselves. If they borrowed money to fly to the United States, they have to repay that. But they are really motivated to do that. Refugees always have a huge desire to better themselves.”
After the Holloways penetrate that culture barrier, “we find people who love being here and who care about their relationships with other people. They are passionate about family, about faith and spirituality,” Kevin said. “Faith is part of their life. They’ll talk to us for hours and hours about faith and religion.”
COVID-19 isolation
In the Clarkston community, generations of immigrants in one family live together in tiny apartments, and that is raising concerns as COVID-19 invades, Vicki said. In two days alone this week, 162 people were tested and 10 cases were confirmed in Clarkston. Fulton County has more than 1,000 confirmed cases.
But the Clarkston health clinic provides excellent health care to refugees, including those with little or no insurance, and it is passing around brochures in numerous languages about the virus.
“People are frightened. They are keeping to themselves. Many have lost their jobs,” Vicki said. “Even in this big metro area, finding bare necessities can be difficult. Flour and rice and oatmeal are very hard to find.” The Holloways have ordered food online to be delivered to families, and, when they can, they have helped distribute it.
“We have prayed to get enough so we can be generous to serve people that way. That’s part of our work here,” she said.
A welcome respite
But along with challenges, COVID-19 has brought blessings.
“Tea-times with international neighbors are over. Fear among our neighbors has moved our interactions from wide-open doors and hugs to speaking through closed doors and, when possible, technology,” Vicki said.
But Kevin and Vicki see bright sides, too. “We have learned we don’t have to jump in our car and go somewhere. We’re learning all kinds of new ways to do the work and serve right here,” Kevin said.
Their so-called hardships pale when they think of former living conditions of the refugees. They pray regularly for “friends stuck in camps and makeshift housing all around Europe who now face a global pandemic living in a tent or a squat with no sanitation. Refugees in camps can’t social distance or wash hands regularly. They have no access to hand sanitizer. They can’t relocate to a safer area. They have no reliable medical care.”
Hidden gifts
Despite COVID-19, the Holloways find themselves being enriched daily. “This has taught me so much about how I engage with God and other people,” Kevin said.
At First Baptist, he was devoted to teaching the gospel to teenagers, and guiding them in spreading the gospel to others. “Now I realize that big picture is sharing gospel with the world. God’s heart for all people to come to know him has brought so much fulfillment in the work I do. I am a better person because we decided to come here,” he said.
Vicki sees God as very present in the COVID-19 struggle. “Through the Scripture, we see how God will bless individuals and whole groups if they will remain obedient to him,” she said. “This is a time of laying foundations for living at peace despite our circumstances. It is possible to have peace amid a pandemic.”