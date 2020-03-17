KEARNEY — When Kearney Public Schools announced it would extend spring break an extra week, it was an unprecedented decision.
According to KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards, individual schools have closed in the past, but never in response to a widespread health concern.
“This is the first pandemic-type closure,” Edwards wrote in an email. “When a high level of illness has occurred, such as influenza, respective schools have experienced temporary closures.”
Last week, at the school board meeting, Edwards discussed some of the considerations districts were taking as news of the coronavirus and cases spread in Nebraska. At that time, Edwards said there likely would need to be an “imminent threat” for KPS to close, but the district would continue to follow recommendations of Two Rivers Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and related entities.
And recommendations continue to change, like avoiding “large public gatherings.”
“Another recommendation coming from health experts to minimize the risk in spreading the virus has been ‘social distancing.’ That would be very challenging, if not impossible, in a school setting,” he wrote.
On Monday afternoon, Gov. Pete Ricketts advised public gatherings and events should be limited to groups of 10 or fewer.
KPS enrolls approximately 5,700 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to 2019-20 enrollment numbers. Add in employees — including teachers, support staff, administration and classified employees, like custodial and nutrition staff — and that’s more than 6,500 people involved in a school day.
The decision to extend spring break through this week until March 29 took all of these individuals into consideration.
“While health experts suggest younger-aged individuals are not at the same level of risk if exposed, school-age children could potentially be carriers of the virus,” Edwards explained. “Additionally, with more than 800 employees in the KPS system, anyone with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems would be placed at greater risk if they were compelled to come to work.”
According to national experts, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk from COVID-19.
KPS also intends to take care of its employees who are not salaried. The school board held an emergency meeting Monday night in order to figure out how to pay its hourly employees who were not able to work during this closure.
The board passed a resolution authorizing the superintendent, or his designee, to pay hourly employees “fair and reasonable pay,” though not exceeding regular pay, during the closure.
When asked what the plans were for these employees should the closure be extended, Edwards said: “Any prolonged closure of school would result in the Board of Education considering their options. Again, until more variables are known it isn’t possible to outline what action would be taken at this time.”
The district is working on some contingency plans should the break be extended and students need to continue learning from home.
Edwards said KPS is developing a structure to “provide an alternative learning environment,” adding that the Nebraska Department of Education plans to form guidelines and requirements to help guide districts in the transition toward an untraditional school setting.
KPS also is thinking about lunches, and how to provide meals for students whose meals are not as secure.
“If we remain ‘closed’ for longer than this two-week period, KPS plans to provide lunches for families at some, but not all, of our school locations,” Edwards said. “In the interim, we are working with other community stakeholders to provide assistance to families with this type of need.”
