KEARNEY — The most important thing a principal can do is build relationships with students, according to Jill Clevenger.
“You’ve got to get to know them,” she said. “Use their first name. They know that you do know them when you call them by their first name.”
Clevenger has been building relationships with her students as the principal at Kenwood for the past 15 years. This year, she was recognized as the 2019-20 National Distinguished Principal of the Year from Nebraska by the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals.
According to the plaque she received Friday, the award recognizes “distinguished service to education and appreciation for leadership in relating to the aims, purposes and objectives of our association to public education.”
Before working at Kenwood, Clevenger had been the principal at Shelton Elementary for seven years. For seven years before that, she taught at that school. That adds up to 29 total years in the field of education.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Clevenger received her teaching degree from Kearney State College in 1990, and then got her master’s degree in educational administration in 1995 from the same institution, though by then it was the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
She loves her role at Kenwood, and when asked what the best part of the job was, she responded, “What is there not to like about being a principal?”
Her day starts off on a high note with her morning duty, when nearly all the students in first through fifth grade are gathered in the gym.
“I get to see a majority of the school … That’s my time to just build relationships with students,” Clevenger described.
Getting to know the students is so important, she said, because then the students start to trust her, and she can understand how best to help them.
“When they’re having some problems or issues, it’s easier for them to open up to you about it,” Clevenger said. “You can work together on helping the student get through that, which takes patience and understanding. Not all kids are the same, so they can’t be handled in the same manner.”
Though she was recognized for her work as the elementary’s leader, Clevenger noted that there are so many important roles at the school. She said she loves working with all the educators at Kenwood, including teachers and paraprofessionals who “are a huge part of the educational experience for our students.”
She said those co-workers are a “big part” of why she was named principal of the year.
“It’s just been a very emotional, overwhelming experience,” she said. “You start to reflect back on why you love your job and to really praise and be thankful and grateful for the people that I work with.”
@TiffanyStoiber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.