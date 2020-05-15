KEARNEY — Kearney High School seniors still got to walk across the stage in full regalia and receive diplomas, but the pomp and circumstance of the 2020 ceremony will be online.
Kearney Public Schools announced this morning that it will “regrettably” hold KHS graduation virtually this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect school programs.
On Thursday, when seniors visited the school in small groups to complete checkout requirements, such as returning district-owned learning materials, each donned a cap and gown to walk across the stage in the KHS Concert Hall and Theater. Just as in a typical ceremony, a student read their peers’ names as they walked across the decorated stage to receive a diploma from KHS Principal Chris Loofe.
Each student was allowed to have two parents present to watch them walk across the stage, according to KPS Communications Director Tori Stofferson. The parents were required to wear masks.
The video of the graduates walking across the stage, in addition to graduation speeches and performances, will be released June 19.
On that Friday, KPS also is asking the community to support the graduates by participating in a citywide “Blue-Out.”
“We are encouraging Kearney to wear blue, make your porch light blue, chalk your walks blue, tie a blue ribbon around trees and light poles and let graduates know you care,” Loofe said in a press release.
Effects of the pandemic will extend through the summer, as KHS also announced several summer programs are canceled while others are proceeding virtually.
The Bearcat Scholars Program, Kearney Community Learning Center, the KPS Migrant Program and the Sixpence (day care) Program are all canceled for summer 2020.
KHS credit recovery, KHS summer PE class and the Reading Improvement Act program will proceed virtually. Extended school year services for ages 3-21, per those students’ individualized education programs, also will continue, as will birth-3 continuous services for those with an individualized family service plan.
In addition, the Bearcat Diner Grab & Go meal program will continue throughout the summer.
“Especially in these times, we want to make sure that our students have a good breakfast and lunch,” KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards said, according to the release.
As the district looks toward the 2020-21 school year, Edwards said KPS is planning for multiple scenarios.
“Everyone is interested in our fall plans,” he explained. “Our next step in this pandemic is to study when and how the 2020-2021 school year will start.”
Scenarios in consideration include a traditional school year with a modified calendar, an e-Learning start, a hybrid of e-Learning and physical attendance and a staggered attendance where students attend on alternate days to keep below state-mandated numbers.
The district’s decision ultimately will be dependent on state and local leaders’ recommendations made later in the year.
“We just don’t know what the pandemic will do or what the state will mandate,” Edwards said. “We are hoping for a normal school opening and planning for all other scenarios.”
tiffany.stoiber@kearneyhub.com
@TiffanyStoiber