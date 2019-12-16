NORFOLK — Kearney High School left the state one act competition in Norfolk with third place and an award for outstanding male performer.
KHS performed Friday at the Nebraska State Activities Association Play Production Championship in the Class A division. Class B also performed Friday, and other classes performed Wednesday and Thursday.
Senior Zach DeLoach, who played Miltiades the Usurper in Kearney High’s production of “Requiem Atlantis,” received the award for outstanding male performer. In addition to overall rankings, the NSAA awards an outstanding male performer, female performer and technical crew for each class division.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
In Class B, Minden won runner-up for their production of “The Coffee Pot Is On.” In Class C1, Ravenna won third for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Bertrand was sixth in Class D1 for their play “Badger,” and Wilcox-Hildreth was fifth in Class D2 for “The Mystery of Mouyldy Manor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.