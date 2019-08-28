KEARNEY — The Kids & Dreams Foundation will host its fifth annual autism conference Friday, Oct. 4, at Younes Conference Center, 416 W. Talmadge St. in Kearney.
The goal of the daylong conference is to present a variety of resources, options and topics related to autism spectrum disorders. Workshop topics will include Navigating the Sea of Autism and Adolescence, Proactive Behavior Management, and Autism and Bullying.
Speakers Kerry Magro and Alyson Beytien will give keynote addresses. Magro is an award-winning professional speaker and best-selling author who is on the autism spectrum and will present “Defining Autism: From Non-Verbal to Professional Speaker” in the morning. In the afternoon, Beytien, a trainer and mother of three sons with autism will speak on “Autism Everyday: Five Keys to Supporting a Person with Autism.”
Registration is available online at kidsanddreams.org. Cost to attend the conference, which includes lunch, is $50 for students, $75 for individuals, $125 for couples and $100 for professionals seeking a continuing education unit.