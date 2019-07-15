KEARNEY — With a long waiting list of kids hoping to attend Operation Shine Camp this year, the Kids & Dreams Foundation has announced the foundation has created a second, additional camp starting next summer at Maranatha Bible Camp near Maxwell.
Since 2015, Operation Shine Camp has provided a classic childhood summer experience for kids with autism at Covenant Cedars Bible Camp in Hordville.
“Most of these kids have never been away from home. Them and their families have always been told that they couldn’t do something,” said Aaron Bly, Kids & Dreams Foundation’s executive director/president.
According to surveys families fill out after camp, more than 50 percent of campers had never stayed overnight away from home.
“Camp is a chance for them to come and just be able to enjoy it, be around kids that are like them, be able to do activities similar to what their peers get to do at camp each summer, and what we’re starting to see is that those kids are gaining a lot of self-confidence, independence and we’re providing both them and their parents with hope that their kids can do these things and they’re amazing,” Bly said.
Designed for kids aged 7-12 with Autism Spectrum Disorder and related conditions, the two-day experience gives these campers the chance to experience summer camp, but in a safe, calmer setting.
To ensure camp is a positive experience for these children who might find a traditional camp experience overstimulating, Operation Shine Camp strives to create a more relaxed, safe atmosphere for the campers. Each camper is paired with two “big camper” volunteers, the camp has sensory rooms set up in case a camper needs to rest and refocus, and there are plenty of activities available where kids can try new things, but are never forced to.
To ensure a positive experience for the campers, a large amount of volunteers are needed each year. This year, 50 campers were able to attend, with 160 volunteers helping out, almost double the camp’s very first year, with 24 campers and 90 volunteers.
In addition to “big campers,” the camp also requires a large number of other staff to serve in places like on the activities team, hospitality, or the photo team.There also are two deans, one for men and one for women, who serve as resources for the volunteers should they need help with anything.
All the volunteers and thoughtful planning make the camp a highly sought-after experience.
“We just got to a point this year where we had so many people contact us about their kids coming to camp that we knew we couldn’t become an organization where we always were turning families away, because that’s not what we want,” Bly said.
The Kids & Dreams Foundation has hoped to grow the camp even more and saw the next step at this time was to open up another session at another location. The new camp at Maranatha, July 17-19, 2020, should be able to serve another 25-30 campers, Bly estimated.
To reach as many campers as possible, the camp will need volunteers. With the current ratio Operation Shine Camp maintains, around 100-120 volunteers will be needed next July.
The foundation also will need to raise funds to make the second camp possible. To do so, the Kids & Dreams Foundation Monday announced the start of its #HOPE Campaign.
“The goal of the #HOPE Campaign is to raise funding that will allow the Kids & Dreams Foundation to continue to provide amazing opportunities for the young campers and provide respite for the parents. We sincerely believe your support will provide a life-changing experience not only for campers and volunteers, but also for parents and family members,” Bly wrote in an email.
The cost is around $40,000 for the camp the foundation already hosts. This money largely goes toward room and board for the volunteers. The $250 cost to campers covers those costs for them.
Those interested in donating toward the campaign and funding the new camp can donate or find more information at the foundation’s website, www.kidsanddreams.org. More information about Operation Shine Camp, as well as a form to put your child on the waiting list for next year, can be found at kidsanddreams.org/operationshine.
The Kids & Dreams Foundation has its own 501c3 number, but continues to operate under the umbrella of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
“Our vision for where we want camp to go is why we’re doing the fundraiser, along with adding the second camp next year,” Bly said. “We want to continue to provide as many as we can and get as many kids as we can to those camps.”
