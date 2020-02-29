KEARNEY — Kitt’s Kitchen & Coffee Bar will complete its kitchen Monday when it starts collaborating with two Kearney chefs.
Owner Brock Arehart said he and his partner Andrew Brackett are sharing their kitchen space with brothers Harley and Chris “Rico” Huryta.
After closing their restaurant, US Collaborative, on Thursday, the brothers moved their 10 burner and double oven range, and other appliances Friday from The Other Side bar at 15 E. 24th St. to Kitt’s Kitchen at 2001 Ave. A.
The Hurytas opened US Collaborative on the top floor of the Otherside Bar in September and had served two menu items, tacos and ramen.
Arehart said the range and appliances are Harley and Rico’s contribution to the partnership and it finishes the kitchen at Kitt’s. They too will have ownership of the kitchen.
“We’re moving way outside the realm of hiring people,” Arehart said. “Actual ownership begets owning the reputation and the quality you put out.”
The partnership will allow Kitt’s Kitchen to expand its menu offerings and times. Currently, Kitt’s serves crêpes for breakfast and lunch, and soups and sandwiches for lunch.
Harley and Rico already have collaborated with Arehart and Brackett when they offered different Saturday lunch specials at Kitt’s. Specials included chicken tinga bowls and Cuban sandwiches. They will continue to cook similar food and provide vegan options in the near future. For now, they will take over cooking the already established menu items at Kitt’s, Arehart said.
“Harley and Rico will do so much that they’ve been doing,” Arehart said. But they won’t focus on just ramen and tacos, which they had done at US.
Arehart and Brackett already have collaborated with their guest Lucas Tessier of Lons-le-Saunier, France. Tessier has volunteered as a pastry chef at the shop. In return, he has received experience working in a bakery.
In the future, Arehart said, he and Brackett will collaborate with regional chefs periodically.
@erikadpritchard