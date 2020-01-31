KEARNEY — Kearney’s Kiwanis Clubs collaborated recently with the Salvation Army and its food pantry to sponsor a Crock-Pot Project.
Kiwanis provided new Crock-Pots to 59 families, along with recipe cards and ingredients provided by Kiwanis and the Salvation Army food pantry.
Chartered in 1920, the Kearney Kiwanis clubs are celebrating 100 years of service. A full year of activities is planned.
The first project was the purchase of one book for every elementary Title I student at Kenwood, Emerson and Bryant elementary schools. These books were distributed to children Dec. 17 to encourage students to continue reading during the holidays.
The Crock-Pots were the second project to commemorate the 100th anniversary.