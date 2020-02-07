KEARNEY — Kiwanis Pancake Day is 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Kearney’s Kiwanis Clubs will serve pancakes and sausage. The Literacy Council will host its book sale and Golden K Kiwanis will be having its community garage sale.
Kearney Kiwanis is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020 — and proceeds from Kiwanis Pancake Day will help the clubs provide services and programming to youths.
Tickets are $5 in advance, or $6 at the door. Tickets may be picked up at ABC Drug in downtown Kearney or by contacting Chuck at KearneyKiwanis.100@gmail.com.