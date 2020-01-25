KEARNEY — After 40 years of operation, Kearney’s Cellar Hometown Grill will close its doors Sunday.
WeisCo, the organization which has owned the restaurant since 2017, announced the closure in a press release to the Kearney Hub Saturday.
"The decision was gut wrenching and one that we did not take lightly," said Erin Palladino, Vice President of Marketing and Operation Services at WeisCo, in the press release. "We reviewed a lot angles, factors and potential directions but in the end, felt that letting the Cellar’s day end was the best for our company. Although it will seem sudden to the town, we took great care and a lot of time to come to this decision."
Under WeisCo’s ownership it remodeled and updated the restaurant, which was known for its beef and hand battered onion rings. According to the press release, the Cellar needed to redevelop in order to compete in today’s market and guest expectations, and the Cellar team wanted to leave the Cellar with its legacy in tact.
WeisCo is owned by Brett Weis of Kearney. He also owns PepperJax in Kearney. WeisCo also closed its franchise of the Egg & I late last year and replaced it with Kearney’s newest breakfast eatery, Good Evans.
The company said if customers have gift cards to the Cellar, they may redeem it at Good Evans through April 30.
