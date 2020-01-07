KEARNEY — It will be two months until the opening, but Kohl's has begun hiring for its new store at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall.
“Although the store is not open until March, Kohl’s is conducting interviews now,” said Weston Banker, Kohl’s senior coordinator for corporate public relations in Menomonee Falls, Wis.
Banker said Kohl’s plans to fill approximately five full-time and 40 part-time positions for the new store. Kohl’s is hiring for operations and sales associates to staff the 47,446-square-foot space in the former Herberger’s store at 4915 Second Ave.
Kohl's will occupy about one-third of the space that Herberger’s once filled.
Following the bankruptcy of its parent, BonTon, the 87,384-square-foot structure stood vacant since the Herberger’s store closed in August 2018. The property’s owner, Michael Perkins Properties of Omaha, is subdividing the Herberger’s space to accommodate two or more businesses, and investors are putting $5.25 million into the transformation, according to building permits filed at Kearney City Hall.
Here’s a breakdown of the remodeling costs for the known tenants and owner’s space:
- Planet Fitness: $750,000
- Kohl’s: $2,400,000
- Perkins Properties: $2,100,000
The $5.25 million figure doesn’t include the remodeling costs of what is expected will be a third tenant.
The Ohio architect in charge of the department store makeover, Jennifer Rolfe of Richard L. Bowen & Associates in Cleveland, said in the fall that Kohl’s will rebrand the existing Herberger’s space with new signage inside and out, and that it’s likely a “couple of other tenants” will be using the Herberger’s space.
In addition to the Kohl’s space, Planet Fitness is filling 15,726 square feet, according to building permits. That would leave 24,212 square feet for a third tenant.
According to the Kohl’s website, the store is hiring for a number of management, supervisory and specialty positions: full-time store support lead, full-time customer service supervisor, full-time sales supervisor-softlines, full-time stockroom operations supervisor and part-time visual merchandiser.
Kohl’s also is listing openings for part-time retail sales associates and part-time stockroom operations associates.
