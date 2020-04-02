KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office are changing the way they accept and handle applications for firearms purchase certificates.
Walk-in requests no longer are accepted. These steps are being taken to limit the need for citizens to visit the Law Enforcement Center. Application packets are located in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. However, the online option is the preferred method to obtain the application packet, which includes instructions on how to fill out the application, information about what documentation is needed, a contact sheet for the applicant name and phone number, as well as the application itself.
Once complete, the application should be mailed back to the address provided with appropriate payment.
Online Kearney applications and instructions are available by visiting the city’s website, cityofkearney.org.
Online Buffalo County applications and instructions are available by visiting the county’s website, buffalocounty.ne.gov.