KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday changes in public access rules so law enforcement staff are protected from coronavirus.
KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said in a press release that he consulted Sheriff Neil Miller and City Manager Mike Morgan, and reviewed information provided by Two Rivers Public Health before implementing the new rules, which were to take effect at 5 p.m. today.
1) Public access to secure and select non-secure areas of the Law Enforcement Center are suspended.
2) All outside activities typically held at the LEC including meetings, training, Citizens Police Academy etc., are suspended until further notice.
3) LEC lobby hours will be restricted to 8 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday until further notice.
4) Police officers are authorized to use telephone reporting for service calls that do not require an immediate police response.
5) The Police Ride Along Program is suspended until further notice.
6) Police attendance at recruitment job fairs is suspended until further notice. Attendance at community events, other than to provide police service or security, will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
There will be no delay or disruption for any emergency calls for service and the law enforcement center’s lobby will remain open for business as needed, with adjusted hours as listed.
“Our goal is to maintain the level of service Kearney residents expect as we work through the impact of COVID-19,” Waugh said. “We will monitor this crisis closely along with our local, state and federal public health partners and Emergency Management.”