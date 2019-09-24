KEARNEY — Kearney Chief of Police Brian Waugh will speak to the Buffalo County Republicans when the group meets Oct. 7.

The meeting will be on the second floor of the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

The public is invited to attend. Trenton Snow is available at 308-293-1085 with additional information.

