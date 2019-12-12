KEARNEY — During the Nov. 27-Dec. 1 Click it or Ticket selective enforcement campaign, Kearney Police Department made 106 total traffic contacts and issued 14 citations. They included one seat-belt violation and four speeding citations. There were six felony arrests, one arrest for driving under the influence and two arrests for driving under suspension.
The Click it or Ticket campaign was a statewide law enforcement effort and resulted in an extra 14 hours of traffic patrol, according to a KPD press release. Kearney’s participation in the Click it or Ticket campaign was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
KPD requests that motorists always wear seat belts and buckle up children.
