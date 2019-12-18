KEARNEY — Seth VanHorn has traded his winter parka and thermal underwear for a cage, but still with the same goal of raising money for the Nebraska Special Olympics.
At 3 p.m. Friday VanHorn, a Kearney Police Department community service officer, will stay in a cage — similar to Jail and Bail — raising money for Special Olympics. Each year for 10 years VanHorn, 38, lived on the roof of Kearney’s Walmart Supercenter until hitting his goal for donations.
Through the years he helped raise more than $100,000. However, due to recommendations from his doctor, the fundraising effort required a warmer atmosphere.
“I wanted something that would still benefit Special Olympics without shorting them and the funds they depend on,” he said.
Cage A Cop will be set up in the middle of the Hilltop Mall near Riddle’s Jewelry and Hallmark. VanHorn will be in the cage until the mall closes at 9 p.m. Friday, and will be caged during regular mall hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Although he doesn’t have a specific goal, he hopes to raise $5,000.
“For our first-year event getting started, that’s a pretty hefty goal,” he said.
The Cage A Cop idea came from a former Omaha Police Department officer who had a similar successful event.
“Just because it’s moved inside doesn’t mean it’s going to a different group,” added VanHorn.
Throughout the event VanHorn will be joined by KPD Chief Bryan Waugh and K9 Unit John Alstrom and Bane.
Donations also may be sent or dropped off at the Law Enforcement Center, 2025 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
