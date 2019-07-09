KEARNEY — A retired Kearney Public School bus was repurposed Monday when it was used for specialized police training.
Sixteen members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit SWAT and sniper teams used the bus to test sniper tactics, firearms, various types of rounds, and their standoff abilities from shooting at various levels, positions and ranges. The bus was donated by KPS for the training, said Lt. Kevin Thompson of the Kearney Police Department.
The seven-hour training took place at the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department training grounds.
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh called the training “super valuable. It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often simply because of the equipment involved.”
The bus was fully functional, Waugh said, with its doors and locks still intact, giving officers the opportunity to train on breaching locks.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Want to read more local content like this? Subscribe to the Kearney Hub's daily headlines newsletter.
Becky Reier, director of transportation at Kearney Public Schools, said the district received a $57,000 grant for a replacement bus through the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. The grant was funded by the Volkswagen diesel emissions environmental mitigation trust for state beneficiaries.
In order to comply with the grant, the diesel motor in the bus had to be destroyed and the chassis had to be cut.
“I thought this was a perfect time to donate that. We’re just so thrilled that they were able to make use of it,” Reier said.
The bus now will be taken to Andersen Wrecking in Kearney for salvage.
@HubChic