KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department issued 59 citations during the statewide Click It or Ticket campaign May 18-31.
During the selective enforcement there were 207 total traffic contacts.
Of the 59 citations issued, there were only three for seat belt violations and one for a child passenger safety restraint violation. However, KPD officers issued 15 speeding citations, made seven arrests for driving under the influence, and apprehended four fugitives.
KPD encourages drivers and passengers to always wear seat belts and see that children are buckled up safely.
Kearney’s participation in Click It or Ticket was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. According to a city of Kearney press release, officers conducted an extra 52 hours of traffic patrol.