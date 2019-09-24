KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Kearney Pickleball Club, will conduct an introduction to pickleball clinic, 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the new Harvey Park pickleball courts.
Rules, strategy, positioning, equipment and more will be reviewed. Paddles and balls will be supplied. Pre-registration is not required. Contact the Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644 for additional information.
The clinic is free and is for people of all ages.
The new pickleball courts are on the northeast corner of Harvey Park.
