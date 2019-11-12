KEARNEY — After concerns were raised last year about the placement of staff development days in the Kearney Public Schools’ 2019-20 calendar, the board approved a calendar for 2020-21 Monday night that places most of the days closer to other days off.
According to Superintendent Kent Edwards, this calendar “tends to be a fairly popular calendar” among KPS stakeholders.
Some parents had suggested to the board last year that the staff development days, where the youngest grade levels do not have class, be moved to Mondays and Fridays, because those days of the week are both easier for parents to take off of work and allow families to create long weekends together. Some also noted that a day off in the middle of the week was confusing for elementary-aged children. Many of the days this school year are placed on a Wednesday.
Next school year, most of the development days on the calendar abut weekends or other days off. Edwards explained KPS tried to make this the case wherever possible, though there is one Wednesday development day in March that had to be a Wednesday in order for the high school to achieve the required number of instructional hours.
While the board last year had to give itself an additional month to review last years’ calendar, finally getting approved in January, this year’s was approved even earlier than originally planned last year, without concerns being brought up to the board.
Board president Alex Straatmann said during the meeting the feedback he had received was “100 percent positive.”
“I haven’t heard negative comments,” Straamann said.
The 2020-21 school year will begin on Thursday, Aug.13, 2020 for all students, or the day before on Wednesday, Aug. 12 for sixth grade, ninth grade and new students. The school year will end Wednesday, May 10, 2021.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the board:
- Approved a bid for the purchase of a new propane bus from Nebraska Central Equipment of Grand Island for a 2021 Blue Bird Vision at $100,850. This purchase will be funded in part with a $57,000 grant from the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust. The bus will replace a diesel-fueled bus in the KPS fleet.
- Selected the firm of Piper Jaffray to serve as fiscal agent for the district to help refinance bonds. According to Finance Director Chris Nelson, refinancing could save the district $2.5 million-$3 million.
- Heard an audit report from KSO CPAs and Advisors. Accountant Mindy Oman told the board the firm found the district’s financial statements reported fairly.
