KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools warns students they can face up to one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine on the first offense for sharing, or threatening to share, a sexually explicit photo.
At Monday night’s KPS Board of Education meeting, the board gave first-reading approval to a change to its student discipline policy, outlining the consequences if a student were to share a sexually explicit photo of someone else.
The Nebraska Legislature this session approved LB630, also known as the “revenge porn” bill, making it a criminal offense to “distribute or otherwise make public an image or video of another person’s intimate area or of another person engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the intent to intimidate, threaten or harass any person.”
The first offense is a Class I misdemeanor.
On a second offense or subsequent offense, a Class IV misdemeanor, an individual may receive a sentence of up to two years in prison with 12 months post-release supervision, and/or a $10,000 fine.
“This is the consequence if someone (in the image) were over the age of 18. If they’re under the age of 18, you still have all the child pornography distribution, all of (those charges) still on top of it,” Board President Alex Straatmann noted.
Superintendent Kent Edwards said that KPS annually meets with Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton on issues such as this, and he likely will meet with the attorney soon on this new law and other topics to see how his office may choose to prosecute these photo-sharing crimes.
Straatmann said he anticipates the county attorney to “vigorously prosecute” cases like this.
With the expectation that committing this crime likely will result in prosecution, the board wants to make sure that all students understand the severity of sharing an image as outlined in LB630. In addition to being in board policy, the outline of consequences also will be published in the student handbook.
“I know kids kind of sometimes do stupid things, and the world is a little scarier than it was when all of us grew up,” said board member Angela Nickel. “But I think it’s important, as much as we do to try to keep the students safe in the era of technology and cellphones and instant pictures being sent, I think we cannot do enough to let parents and students know that there are going to be some very severe consequences if they make those type of choices.”
The board gave first-reading approval to a number of other policy changes Monday night. Another change reflective of issues students are facing today was adding “electronic nicotine delivery systems” to the list of tobacco products students are not allowed to possess at school.
State legislators this session also passed a bill raising the legal age to 19 to buy and use tobacco products and “electronic nicotine delivery systems.”
Also at the Monday night meeting, the board:
- Held hearings on Student Fee Policy, and Parent Engagement and Title I Parent Engagement policies.
- Heard a construction update from Kent Cordes from BD Construction of Kearney. Cordes said the guaranteed maximum price for the work at Sunrise Middle School was finalized at $5,806,466. Final bids for the project at Kearney High School open July 25.
