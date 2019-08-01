KEARNEY — In just a couple weeks, teachers will return to their classrooms for the school year, setting up easy-to-understand organizational systems for their students and decorating their walls to create an exciting space where kids may learn.
The decorations that fill the classrooms often not only come from each teacher’s imagination, but their own wallets.
So, the Kearney Public Schools Foundation is hoping its Thank a Teacher campaign can help.
“On average, teachers in public schools spend anywhere from $250 a year on up, just on small supplies and things for their classrooms,” said Foundation Executive Director Lisa Reese Parish. “So they’re being very generous and very dedicated to our kids. And what better reason to say thanks and maybe chip in for some of those supplies.”
Starting today, the KPS Foundation is asking parents, grandparents and other thankful community members to consider donating to one of KPS’s 425 teachers who spend every day supporting the district’s 5,700 students.
Through the website — kpsfoundation.gives — donors can select a teacher and then make an online donation in any amount. To donate to multiple teachers, donors can make a note on the form.
If it’s $5 or $1,000, Parish said every bit is helpful.
“We have 85 new teachers in the community (this school year),” said Jennifer Hoffart, a community volunteer. “So I know that would be awesome for us to help those new teachers ... Granted, we’ve got some teachers that have been here forever. It’s just (to show) appreciation for that longevity and love for teaching. I want to say thank you.”
Hoffart reached out to Parish earlier this spring, struck with the desire to find a way to show teachers that Kearney appreciates everything they do. She currently has three kids in three different Kearney schools: a senior at Kearney High School, a sixth-grader at Horizon Middle School and a fifth-grader at Buffalo Hills Elementary.
“It’s a blessing that the teachers we have have the drive and the commitment and the passion. I just feel like we as a community need to help them out,” Hoffart said.
Hoffart ended up reaching out to Parish right after the director had attended a conference where she met another foundation director from Boise, where the community also participated in a similar Thank a Teacher campaign.
It was an “ironic” coincidence, Parish said, that she and Hoffart were able to join forces and begin work on Kearney’s Thank a Teacher initiative.
The campaign has been about two months in the making, filled with working on logistics with a steering committee and finding sponsors. These sponsors, representing a variety of businesses around the community, will help even out some of the donations. Parish said the KPS Foundation wants to make sure that every teacher gets something through the campaign. So, if certain teachers either don’t receive anything or don’t receive much, the corporate sponsors’ contributions will go toward those teachers’ funds. Especially considering that the flood has hurt many businesses and families, Parish said the KPS Foundation recognizes that not everyone is able to donate.
The goal of the campaign is for every teacher to get at least something, according to Parish. Someday, as the Foundation hopes to continue Thank a Teacher years into the future, Parish would hope every teacher could get $100 toward their classroom.
According to KPS, teachers might use the funds to help with things they currently pay for out of pocket, such as:
- Themed classroom decorations, like a giant cactus for a school doing a desert-theme that year or fun seating like bean-bag chairs.
- Prizes or food items to enhance a piece of curriculum, like a pineapple or lobster for students to taste-test as they are learning about the different states.
- Extra curriculum or lesson plans from TeachersPayTeachers, an online store where teachers can purchase ready-made items that match curriculum or themes, which generally include activities and worksheets to match.
Though the Foundation is focusing on Aug. 1-Sept. 30 for the campaign, Parish said that the link to donate will be live all year, if anyone feels inspired to donate later. Next year, though, they hope to do the campaign all over again.
“We want it to be an annual event,” she said. “You can’t go wrong supporting the teachers. It all just makes it back to the kids.”
