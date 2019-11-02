KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools recently received a federal security grant that will be used to help improve student safety and security throughout the school district.
According to KPS Associate Superintendent Jason Mundorf, the grant will provide $326,264 in funding during the next two years. The grant comes from the COPS School Violence Prevention Program, a competitive award program that provides funding to improve security at schools through school safety programs.
The goal of the COPS program is to improve student safety and security at KPS schools by purchasing security equipment and training KPS and Kearney Police Department personnel in additional school security measures.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
“This grant will help us create and maintain a safe school environment for all of our students,” Mundorf said. “This grant provides us with equipment and training and allows us to enhance our security budget. The COPS programming fits in seamlessly with the 13 other security programs and measures we currently have in practice.”
As a requirement of the grant, KPS will provide an additional $108,754 toward the grant programming.
The total $435,018 will upgrade intercom systems at eight schools, purchase 15 digital handheld radios, in-bus cameras, additional security cameras for schools, security monitoring services in conjunction with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, communication monitoring with GagleNet and an upgraded communication system for website and phone/text/email system. The grant also includes Milestone Care Renewal for camera monitoring, advanced school resource officer training for the three school resource officers, Celebrite training for two officers and covers the cost for active shooter drills.
KPS partnered with KPD to have more officers trained in the Celebrite program, which is a forensic telephone recovery program used by KPD to open up cell phones to track communications history.
KPD has one officer trained in Celebrite and this grant will allow for two more officers to be trained. KPD will receive $21,400 in grant funding for these programs.
“As law enforcement professionals, members of the Kearney Police Department continually look for opportunities to partner with our community in areas of safety, security, prevention and preparedness in order to mitigate tragic circumstances within our schools,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh. “These resources will allow our agency to provide valuable training for our school resource officers and police officers in areas which will have a direct impact on these goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.