KEARNEY — The Kearney Public School District has hired Bob Hastings as the new human resources director. He replaces Lance Fuller, who announced earlier this year he is retiring after 27 years with KPS.
Hastings has been the superintendent of Gering Public Schools since 2013.
Previously, Hastings worked at Norfolk Public Schools as the director of teaching and learning and an elementary principal. He also worked at Scottsbluff Public Schools.
Hastings has degrees from Wayne State College, the University of Nebraska and Chadron State College.
He will begin his new role July 1.