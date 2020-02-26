KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is hosting a kindergarten registration week, March 16-20, for those who have not registered already to attend school in fall 2020.
Parents are encouraged to come to the KPS administration offices, 320 W. 24th St., to complete student registrations. Parents will receive a free book for their newly registered kindergarten student. Cookies also will be available during registration.
Parents should bring the child’s original birth certificate, immunization records, physical form and proof of residency. Proof of residency can be a rental agreement, lease, property tax statement, utility bill or mortgage statement.
KPS registrations also may be completed online at kearneypublicschools.org or online in the KPS enrollment office.
Kindergarten registration is important so kids can be placed in their neighborhood school and receive an invitation to kindergarten roundup, which takes place in April. Roundups are on the following dates:
- Bryant — 5:30 p.m. April 23
- Buffalo Hills — 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 23
- Central — 5 p.m. April 23 and 9 a.m. April 24
- Emerson — 4:30 and 6 p.m. April 23
- Glenwood — 2 p.m. April 24
- Kenwood — 5 and 6 p.m. April 23
- Meadowlark — 5:15 and 7 p.m. April 23
- Northeast — 6:30 p.m. April 23 and 9:30 a.m. April 24
- Park — 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 24
- Windy Hills — 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. April 24.